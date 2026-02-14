Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: ₹9,165cr for Home Department
India
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out a ₹3.3 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, with ₹9,165 crore set aside for the Home Department to crack down on online fraud and digital crimes.
The plan? Cybercrime police stations in every district, AI-powered policing labs, more CCTV cameras, and drones to boost safety.
More police vehicles, courts, and fire stations on the way
This isn't just about fighting hackers—there's a big focus on making the state safer and more efficient.
Expect 3,000 new police vehicles on the roads, a new Police Academy campus, nearly 4,000 fresh jobs in police battalions, plus 100 new courts and upgraded fire stations with modern gear.
It's all aimed at better security and faster response if you ever need help.