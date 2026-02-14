Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: ₹9,165cr for Home Department

More police vehicles, courts, and fire stations on the way

This isn't just about fighting hackers—there's a big focus on making the state safer and more efficient.

Expect 3,000 new police vehicles on the roads, a new Police Academy campus, nearly 4,000 fresh jobs in police battalions, plus 100 new courts and upgraded fire stations with modern gear.

It's all aimed at better security and faster response if you ever need help.