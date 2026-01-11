Next Article
Bangladesh: Youth dies by suicide after neighbor's alleged harassment
India
A 21-year-old man in Bangladesh, Joy Mohapatra, died by suicide on Friday after a dispute with his neighbor over an unpaid Tk 500 for a mobile phone.
According to his family, Joy was verbally abused and slapped by Amirul Islam, who also took away his phone and withheld the SIM card until evening.
Heartbreakingly, Joy later consumed poison that he reportedly bought from Islam's shop.
What the family says happened
Joy's mother shared that the confrontation left him deeply upset, as implied by her statements about provocation.
The family believes the repeated insults and aggression pushed him to take this drastic step.
The family also alleged that Joy purchased poison from Islam's shop, linking the incident to his death.