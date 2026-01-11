Bangladesh: Youth dies by suicide after neighbor's alleged harassment India Jan 11, 2026

A 21-year-old man in Bangladesh, Joy Mohapatra, died by suicide on Friday after a dispute with his neighbor over an unpaid Tk 500 for a mobile phone.

According to his family, Joy was verbally abused and slapped by Amirul Islam, who also took away his phone and withheld the SIM card until evening.

Heartbreakingly, Joy later consumed poison that he reportedly bought from Islam's shop.