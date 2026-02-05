Bees attack mourners during cremation in UP; 6 faint
India
During a cremation in Jalaun's Kudaura area, smoke from burning cow-dung cakes disturbed some bees, leading to a sudden attack on over 50 mourners.
The chaos saw people running and hiding in bushes, with at least six fainting from multiple stings.
Locals urge authorities to remove beehives
Locals rushed the injured—people like Vijay, Bablu Singh, and Raju—to the community health center (CHC) in Kadoura using private vehicles and ambulances.
More than two dozen people were admitted for treatment, but everyone is stable now.
After this scare, villagers are urging authorities to remove beehives near gathering spots so rituals can happen safely in the future.