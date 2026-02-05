Bees attack mourners during cremation in UP; 6 faint

Locals urge authorities to remove beehives

Locals rushed the injured—people like Vijay, Bablu Singh, and Raju—to the community health center (CHC) in Kadoura using private vehicles and ambulances.

More than two dozen people were admitted for treatment, but everyone is stable now.

After this scare, villagers are urging authorities to remove beehives near gathering spots so rituals can happen safely in the future.