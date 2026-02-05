Bengaluru auto driver, friends attack man over theft scuffle
India
A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly attempting to steal electrical items from a home near Chokkanahalli Main Road on January 31, ended up in a messy confrontation.
When residents questioned him, things escalated—he reportedly attacked them and called two friends for help.
The situation got worse when one friend hit a resident with a beer bottle, injuring both the man and his wife.
Case registered under IPC
After seeking medical treatment, the complainant filed a complaint against his unidentified attackers.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.