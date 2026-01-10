Bengaluru 'godman' busted for illegal wildlife trade in city raid
A 45-year-old self-styled godman, Dakshna Murthy, has been arrested in Bengaluru for running an illegal wildlife trade.
He was selling monitor lizard genitals online—charging about ₹10,000 each—and claimed they could fix relationship problems or influence partners.
Murthy also offered soft coral as a talisman for luck and prosperity, all promoted through his social media platforms.
How the operation unfolded and what's next
Murthy built a following of around 25,000 people across India and sourced these items from contacts in the Hakki Pikki community of Tamil Nadu.
The bust happened after NGO CARE tipped off authorities; an undercover visit led to a DRI raid at his home, where officers seized 206 monitor lizard genitals, 1.5kg of soft coral, and even a tiger skin.
Murthy now faces charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and remains in custody while officials examine the seized items.