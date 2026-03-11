Bengaluru least polluted major city; Delhi, Patna among most polluted India Mar 11, 2026

Bengaluru just snagged the title of least polluted major city in India for 2024-25, says a new Climate Trends report.

While most cities are struggling, Bengaluru's managed to keep its air quality steady, even as pollution rises elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Patna aren't so lucky: both are battling some of the highest PM2.5 levels, especially during winter, thanks in part to slow winds and sticky humidity making things worse.