Bengaluru least polluted major city; Delhi, Patna among most polluted
Bengaluru just snagged the title of least polluted major city in India for 2024-25, says a new Climate Trends report.
While most cities are struggling, Bengaluru's managed to keep its air quality steady, even as pollution rises elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Delhi and Patna aren't so lucky: both are battling some of the highest PM2.5 levels, especially during winter, thanks in part to slow winds and sticky humidity making things worse.
Experts call for new phase in National Clean Air Program
The report points out that even southern spots like Bengaluru and Chennai are now seeing their air get worse during winter.
To tackle this growing problem, experts are suggesting a new phase of the National Clean Air Program with season-based goals and smarter ways to track pollution, hoping it'll actually help protect people's health where it matters most.