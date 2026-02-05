Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai bullet train corridor gets Union ministers' nod
The Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai high-speed rail project is picking up speed, with Karnataka's Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil supporting recent talks between Union Ministers and the Railway Minister.
The 2026-27 Union Budget announced seven new high-speed rail corridors covering nearly 4,000km and costing ₹16 lakh crore, but the Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai link remains a proposal under discussion.
Patil urges to keep politics out of the project
This isn't just about faster trains—leaders say the new corridor could connect Bengaluru's tech scene with Mumbai's finance world, making travel way quicker and boosting jobs and business in places like Belagavi, Hubballi, and other central Karnataka districts.
Patil is pushing for the project to stay above politics so it can really help underserved regions grow.
If you're dreaming of easier travel or more opportunities across these cities, this project could be a game-changer.