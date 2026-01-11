Bengaluru's Airport Metro is coming by 2027-end

Bengaluru's long-awaited Airport Metro will connect Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport by the end of 2027. Spanning 58km, it's set to be Namma Metro's biggest single expansion yet—making airport commutes way smoother and boosting the city's total metro network to 175km.

What makes this line special? The new Blue Line will link up major residential and business spots, with most of the route elevated (plus a short underground stretch near the airport).

It should seriously cut down road traffic on airport routes and save you time getting across town.

More metro upgrades on the way BMRCL isn't stopping here—they're already planning Phase 3, which adds another 44km, and exploring over 200km of future corridors.

The goal: make public transport in Bengaluru faster, greener, and less stressful.