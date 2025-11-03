Next Article
Bihar: JD(U) leader Anant Singh arrested over campaign clash death
India
Anant Singh, a well-known JD(U) politician and Mokama Assembly candidate, was arrested after a violent clash during election campaigning near Patna led to the death of Dularchand Yadav.
The fight broke out between Singh's supporters and those backing a rival candidate, turning the campaign event into chaos with stone-pelting and assaults.
Singh's assets worth crores
Singh and two associates have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody as police investigate their role in Yadav's murder.
Despite facing 28 criminal cases—and even being disqualified from office in 2022 before his acquittal—Singh is still contesting the election.
His financial disclosures show assets worth crores, highlighting just how much power and money can shape Bihar politics.