BJP leader's 'Nee' remark to journalist sparks outrage
Kerala's journalist community is speaking out after BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about the recent death of K Anil Kumar, a BJP councilor found dead in his office.
Chandrasekhar's angry response—caught on video—included telling the journalist she shouldn't ask questions and using "Nee," a disrespectful term in Malayalam.
The clip quickly made rounds online.
Death of BJP councilor fueling political tension
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded an apology, saying Chandrasekhar's reaction was disrespectful and raises concerns about press freedom.
Meanwhile, Kumar's death itself is fueling political tension: the BJP claims there was a conspiracy by rivals, while CPI(M) points to Kumar's note blaming "their own people."
Police are treating it as an unnatural death for now.