BJP leader's 'Nee' remark to journalist sparks outrage

Death of BJP councilor fueling political tension

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded an apology, saying Chandrasekhar's reaction was disrespectful and raises concerns about press freedom.

Meanwhile, Kumar's death itself is fueling political tension: the BJP claims there was a conspiracy by rivals, while CPI(M) points to Kumar's note blaming "their own people."

Police are treating it as an unnatural death for now.