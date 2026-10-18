Bochum fire kills 3 Malayalis, bodies to Kerala Oct 20
India
Three young Malayalis, Anjali S Joy, Nova Sabu, and Sivin Johny, who lost their lives in a tragic apartment fire in Bochum, Germany, will be brought home to Kerala on October 20.
The Indian Embassy arranged for their return without postmortems, honoring the families' wishes.
Arson probe detains Romanian national
Their bodies will arrive together at Nedumbassery Airport, with the Kerala government covering the transport costs (about €3,000 each).
There was a brief delay since funeral homes were closed on Sunday, but officials have sorted it out.
Early investigations say the fire was arson, apparently sparked by personal enmity between the flat owner and a Romanian national who's now in custody.