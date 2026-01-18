Bomb scare stops Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani, turns out to be a hoax India Jan 18, 2026

On Saturday night, the Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express was stopped for about half an hour after a bomb threat came in from the Delhi Control Room.

Security teams rushed in and inspected the train, but nothing suspicious turned up.

Commanding Officer Gulzar Singh later said nothing was found, and authorities said the threat was a hoax, and the train continued its journey after 31 minutes.