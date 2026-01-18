Bomb scare stops Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani, turns out to be a hoax
India
On Saturday night, the Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express was stopped for about half an hour after a bomb threat came in from the Delhi Control Room.
Security teams rushed in and inspected the train, but nothing suspicious turned up.
Commanding Officer Gulzar Singh later said nothing was found, and authorities said the threat was a hoax, and the train continued its journey after 31 minutes.
Security stays alert as hoaxes continue
The search brought together bomb squads, police, dog teams, fire officials—basically everyone you'd want in an emergency.
This scare comes weeks after a similar bomb threat on the Kashi Express.
Multiple agencies were involved in the inspections.