CBI inspector extorts ₹2cr bribe to settle false case

Case now with CBI

When Mishra refused the huge demand, Phalswal reportedly took ₹50,000 up front and then pushed for ₹75,000 every month, plus kept up the pressure with FaceTime calls.

A law student named Raja admitted he was acting on Deepak's instructions and was detained during the investigation.

After audio evidence surfaced and involved persons were questioned, an official first information report was filed; the complaint alleged extortion and intimidation.

The case is now with the CBI, along with recordings submitted as evidence.