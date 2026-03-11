CBI inspector extorts ₹2cr bribe to settle false case
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspector Deepak Phalswal is in trouble after being accused of trying to extort ₹2 crore from resident Shubham Mishra.
On January 22, 2026, Phalswal allegedly showed up at Mishra's home, claimed there was a CBI case against him, and demanded money to make it go away.
Case now with CBI
When Mishra refused the huge demand, Phalswal reportedly took ₹50,000 up front and then pushed for ₹75,000 every month, plus kept up the pressure with FaceTime calls.
A law student named Raja admitted he was acting on Deepak's instructions and was detained during the investigation.
After audio evidence surfaced and involved persons were questioned, an official first information report was filed; the complaint alleged extortion and intimidation.
The case is now with the CBI, along with recordings submitted as evidence.