CBSE papers have QR codes, some kids get rickrolled
India
CBSE has used QR codes on question papers since 2018 to help trace leaks and keep exams secure.
But during the Class 12 Math exam on March 9, some students scanned the codes and landed on a classic rickroll YouTube video, sparking confusion about whether their papers were legit.
CBSE clears up confusion
CBSE quickly cleared things up, saying the papers were real and security wasn't compromised.
The board explained that sometimes QR codes are masked or redirected to harmless sites so no one can hack their internal systems.
They promised to tighten things up so students aren't left second-guessing their exams in the future.