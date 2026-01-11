Chandigarh senior citizen trapped in ₹38L 'digital arrest' scam

How the scam unfolded

The fraudsters kept the man and his wife on nonstop WhatsApp video calls for over 24 hours—posing as police in uniform and sending fake arrest warrants.

Another caller, claiming to be the "CBI Director," said his Aadhaar card was misused and demanded ₹38 lakh to "settle" things.

Scared for his safety, the victim transferred the money via RTGS from his bank account.

After realizing it was all fake, he reported it to Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police.

Investigators are now tracking down those behind the scam by following the money trail.