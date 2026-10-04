Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke demands Gyanesh Kumar resign
India
On October 3, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, said the CJP organized a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter roll revisions.
Dipke brought some emotion to the scene by describing Gandhi as the "SOUL of India," Ambedkar as the "BACKBONE of India," and Nehru as the "MIND of India."
Police file FIR against organizers
Afterward, police filed an FIR against organizers for unlawful assembly.
Dipke says if Kumar doesn't resign, he'll take the protest to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 and is inviting everyone who cares about fair elections to join in.
Meanwhile, election officials insist they're following all proper rules with the voter list updates.