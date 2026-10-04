Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke demands Gyanesh Kumar resign

On October 3, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, said the CJP organized a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter roll revisions.

Dipke brought some emotion to the scene by describing Gandhi as the "SOUL of India," Ambedkar as the "BACKBONE of India," and Nehru as the "MIND of India."