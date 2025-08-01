Coconut oil prices skyrocket in India: What's the reason India Aug 01, 2025

Coconut oil just got seriously expensive—prices have jumped from around ₹160 to over ₹500 per liter over the past year, making it the most costly edible oil in India right now.

This spike happened even though India is a top coconut producer, thanks to droughts in Indonesia and the Philippines that messed with coconut crops.