Colorful EVMs, new app: Election Commission's 17 reforms for Bihar polls

Voter verification gets a boost

These updates aim to make voting easier, safer, and more transparent for all voters.

Colorful EVMs should cut down on confusion at the booth. Smaller crowds mean less chaos. The ECINet app puts support right in your pocket.

There are also special steps for flood-prone areas and extra checks to ensure every voter is verified fairly.

Plus, after 22 years, the voter list just got a major refresh—helping everyone trust that their vote really counts this time around.