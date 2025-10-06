Colorful EVMs, new app: Election Commission's 17 reforms for Bihar polls
Big changes are coming to the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11, 2025.
The Election Commission has announced 17 new reforms—think color EVMs with bigger candidate photos, fewer voters per booth for smoother management, and a new ECINet app so you can easily connect with your local election officer if you need help.
Voter verification gets a boost
These updates aim to make voting easier, safer, and more transparent for all voters.
Colorful EVMs should cut down on confusion at the booth. Smaller crowds mean less chaos. The ECINet app puts support right in your pocket.
There are also special steps for flood-prone areas and extra checks to ensure every voter is verified fairly.
Plus, after 22 years, the voter list just got a major refresh—helping everyone trust that their vote really counts this time around.