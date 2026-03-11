Court grants pre-arrest bail to designer of protest t-shirts
Umesh Chandra Padala, a T-shirt designer from Andhra Pradesh, has been granted temporary protection from arrest by a Delhi court after designing the protest T-shirts for the India AI Impact Summit.
The protests, led by Indian Youth Congress activists at Bharat Mandapam on February 20, saw participants reveal shirts with slogans criticizing the India-US trade deal and slogans against the prime minister.
Padala told to cooperate with investigation
Padala has been told to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and will get seven days' notice if authorities plan to arrest him.
14 people, including Indian Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu Chib, were arrested after the protest for breaching security and raising slogans.
The case is being transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, and more bail hearings are set for March 12.