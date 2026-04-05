Crash near Sojha in Kullu leaves 4 dead, 18 rescued
India
A heartbreaking accident happened near Sojha in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday.
A vehicle with 22 people on board fell into a gorge. Sadly, four people lost their lives, but 18 others, including two children, were pulled out and taken to the hospital.
Medical teams are keeping a close eye on everyone who was rescued.
DC Sharma praises rescue, search continues
The rescue was a real team effort: local residents joined forces with police, fire services, and other officials to help out.
Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma appreciated how smoothly everyone worked together.
Authorities are still checking the area to make sure no one is missing and are awaiting further details about the cause of the crash.