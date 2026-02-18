CRPF launches 'Operation Black Forest 2' against Naxals in Telangana
The CRPF and state police have just launched "Operation Black Forest 2," a big push to target Naxal strongholds in the Karreguttalu Hills, right on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
Nearly 2,000 personnel are involved, building on momentum from last year's successful Operation Black Forest 1.
Last year's operation
Last year's operation (April-May 2025) made serious progress: security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites with bounties totaling ₹1.72 crore, busted over 200 hideouts, and seized hundreds of explosives and thousands of kilos of supplies.
End of LWE by March 2026
Black Forest 2 is part of India's mission to end Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.
The Ghalgam Forward Operating Base has helped keep up pressure on Naxals, but with around 300-350 armed cadres reported to have taken refuge in the Karreguttalu area in the preceding period, it's clear this fight isn't over yet.