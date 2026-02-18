CRPF launches 'Operation Black Forest 2' against Naxals in Telangana

Last year's operation (April-May 2025) made serious progress: security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites with bounties totaling ₹1.72 crore, busted over 200 hideouts, and seized hundreds of explosives and thousands of kilos of supplies.

End of LWE by March 2026

Black Forest 2 is part of India's mission to end Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

The Ghalgam Forward Operating Base has helped keep up pressure on Naxals, but with around 300-350 armed cadres reported to have taken refuge in the Karreguttalu area in the preceding period, it's clear this fight isn't over yet.