Deadly fog causes major highway crashes in Uttar Pradesh
India
Thick fog swept across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, causing a string of serious accidents on highways like the Delhi-Lucknow NH-9.
With reduced visibility, a 10-vehicle pile-up near Amroha left 12 people hurt as drivers struggled to see what was ahead.
Why does this matter?
In just the last day, dense fog has led to seven deaths and 56 injuries across the state.
Among those lost were a 17-year-old boy in Fatehpur, three workers hit by a truck in Sultanpur, and an infant in Meerut after a car plunged into a drain.
Police are urging everyone to slow down, keep safe distances, and use fog lights.