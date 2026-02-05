Death by Chinese manjha to be treated as murder: Yogi
India
After a man in Lucknow died from a throat injury caused by Chinese manjha—a sharp, synthetic kite string—Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that deaths from this string be treated as murder.
Mohammad Shoeb was riding his motorbike when the string cut him deeply; despite help from bystanders, he didn't survive.
Adityanath orders ban on sale, strict legal action
Adityanath has told officials to ban the sale of Chinese manjha statewide and take strict legal action against anyone selling it.
He instructed an operation across the state and ordered that officials be held responsible for not keeping a check on sale in markets.
This isn't the first attempt at a ban—both courts and environmental bodies have tried before.