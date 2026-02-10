Delhi: 3 people found dead in locked car; probe updates

Families reject suicide theory; police looking at all angles

Police have questioned the baba and four others, checked call records, and are reviewing more CCTV footage.

Post-mortems for two victims are done; one is pending. Families reject the idea of suicide—Randhir's daughter said, "There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life." while Shiv Naresh's brother suspects murder.

Right now, police are looking at every angle including homicide and blackmail.