Delhi: 3 people found dead in locked car; probe updates
Three people—Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40)—were found dead in a locked car in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on February 8.
CCTV footage shows the trio picked up a man called "baba" that morning, then parked for five hours with no one else approaching.
Later, all three were discovered dead with signs of poisoning but no visible signs of struggle, though Randhir's phone was reported missing.
Families reject suicide theory; police looking at all angles
Police have questioned the baba and four others, checked call records, and are reviewing more CCTV footage.
Post-mortems for two victims are done; one is pending. Families reject the idea of suicide—Randhir's daughter said, "There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life." while Shiv Naresh's brother suspects murder.
Right now, police are looking at every angle including homicide and blackmail.