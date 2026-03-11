Delhi couple accused of racial slur against NE women gets bail
A Delhi couple accused of racially abusing three women from the Northeast (Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) has been granted 30-day interim bail.
The February 20 incident in Malviya Nagar started when dust from an air-conditioner installation in the women's flat fell onto the couple's apartment, leading to an argument where the couple allegedly used racial slurs and made offensive comments about sex work.
The video went viral, sparking outrage and calls for action from Northeastern leaders.
Defense claims they didn't know women's tribal background
The defense said both sides exchanged harsh words and claimed they didn't know the women's tribal background.
They also pointed to Ruby Jain's poor health as a reason for bail.
The prosecution pushed back, arguing that the investigation isn't finished and a key witness hasn't testified yet.
After 15 days in custody, the judge granted interim bail until April 13 with strict conditions: no contacting witnesses and a bond of ₹25,000 each.