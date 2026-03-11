Delhi couple accused of racial slur against NE women gets bail India Mar 11, 2026

A Delhi couple accused of racially abusing three women from the Northeast (Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) has been granted 30-day interim bail.

The February 20 incident in Malviya Nagar started when dust from an air-conditioner installation in the women's flat fell onto the couple's apartment, leading to an argument where the couple allegedly used racial slurs and made offensive comments about sex work.

The video went viral, sparking outrage and calls for action from Northeastern leaders.