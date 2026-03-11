Delhi couple kidnaps baby to teach mother a lesson India Mar 11, 2026

Delhi Police quickly rescued an eight-month-old boy after he was kidnapped from Khajuri Khas on March 9.

The child's mother, who lives under an overpass, said a woman offered her food and then took her son.

Officers tracked down the suspect in Roop Nagar and found the baby safe with her.

She admitted to the kidnapping and said her husband was also involved. Both were arrested.