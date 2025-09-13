Delhi court scuffle: Family, lawyers exchange blows over case file
Things got heated at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on September 13, 2025, when a family and a group of lawyers ended up in a physical fight.
It all started when Harsh, who was there with his family for a hearing, asked their proxy lawyer for the case file.
The lawyer refused to hand it over, which quickly turned into a scuffle.
Two FIRs filed in the matter
The situation escalated as more lawyers joined in, leading to three police calls within minutes.
Two FIRs were filed by lawyers—one by the proxy lawyer accusing Harsh of assault, and another by a female lawyer who said she was attacked and had her gold chain snatched.
Instead of giving statements to police, Harsh's family submitted a handwritten note.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to get details from everyone involved.