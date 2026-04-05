Delhi delivered 126,379 cylinders, cuts delivery time to 4.37 days

Delhi strengthens LPG anti hoarding measures

Worried about shortages or black marketing? The Delhi government has set up helplines (011-23379836 and 8383824659) and police recently seized six illegally stored LPG cylinders in Rohini.

Plus, the minimum gap between bookings is now 25 days to help prevent hoarding.

Gupta reassures everyone: No need to rush to gas agencies, booked cylinders will be delivered directly to homes within the stipulated timeframe, avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.