Delhi delivered 126,379 cylinders, cuts delivery time to 4.37 days
Good news for Delhi residents: getting your LPG cylinder just got faster.
On April 3, the city delivered more cylinders than it received bookings for: 126,379 delivered versus 111,504 booked.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this streamlined system has brought the average delivery time down to just 4.37 days, even with supply hiccups caused by conflicts in West Asia.
Delhi strengthens LPG anti hoarding measures
Worried about shortages or black marketing? The Delhi government has set up helplines (011-23379836 and 8383824659) and police recently seized six illegally stored LPG cylinders in Rohini.
Plus, the minimum gap between bookings is now 25 days to help prevent hoarding.
Gupta reassures everyone: No need to rush to gas agencies, booked cylinders will be delivered directly to homes within the stipulated timeframe, avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.