Delhi HC rules Tibetan refugee born in India is citizen India Feb 05, 2026

The Delhi High Court just ruled that Yangchen Drakmargyapon, a Tibetan refugee born in Dharamshala in 1966, is an Indian citizen by birth.

The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to recognize Drakmargyapon as an Indian citizen and process her application for an Indian passport and made it clear that being registered as a refugee or holding a Yellow Identity Certificate doesn't mean you give up your citizenship.