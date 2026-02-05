Delhi HC rules Tibetan refugee born in India is citizen
The Delhi High Court just ruled that Yangchen Drakmargyapon, a Tibetan refugee born in Dharamshala in 1966, is an Indian citizen by birth.
The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to recognize Drakmargyapon as an Indian citizen and process her application for an Indian passport and made it clear that being registered as a refugee or holding a Yellow Identity Certificate doesn't mean you give up your citizenship.
Court's ruling on Indian citizenship
This decision is huge for Tibetans born in India between 1950 and 1987 who've been treated as foreigners for years.
The court also clarified that having a Swiss "passport for aliens" doesn't affect your Indian citizenship.
For stateless families living abroad, this brings real hope—especially for those who've struggled to prove their right to be recognized as Indians just because of paperwork issues.