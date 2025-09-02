Next Article
Delhi judges suspended for trying to settle rape case
Two Delhi judges are in hot water after a woman lawyer accused them of pressuring her to drop rape charges against another advocate.
The Delhi High Court has now suspended district judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh and launched disciplinary action against both him and judge Anil Kumar.
The lawyer's complaint, backed by audio recordings, was sent to the Chief Justice in July.
Judges offered money, tried to coerce me: Lawyer
The lawyer, who once worked as a law clerk for the judges, said they tried to get her to withdraw her case and even offered money.
She shared call logs, screenshots, and audio clips as evidence.
After an inquiry in late August 2024, Singh was suspended when he couldn't explain one of the recordings—he's also not allowed to leave Delhi while proceedings continue.