Next Article
Delhi man who killed wife 15 years ago arrested
India
After 15 years on the run, Narottam Prasad has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Delhi back in 2010 and trying to pass it off as a suicide.
Police found her decomposed body with a fake suicide note at the time, but Prasad disappeared and was declared a proclaimed offender with a ₹10,000 reward.
Prasad confessed to crime
The case got its big break this year when Delhi Police traced Prasad to Gujarat, where he was working at a cotton factory.
During questioning, he admitted to the crime and confessed he wrote the fake suicide note because of ongoing fights after their marriage.
With his arrest, legal proceedings have been initiated.