Delhi Mumbai expressway delayed until December 2029 following Gujarat stall
If you were hoping for a smooth, nonstop road trip between Delhi and Mumbai anytime soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
The expressway's completion has been delayed until December 2029, mainly because construction in Gujarat stalled after the original contractor was terminated.
NHAI is now looking for new builders to finish about 90km of the route.
Roadways Solutions India infra contracts canceled
The delays were linked to contracts with Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) being canceled due to missed deadlines.
Legal challenges followed, but the Delhi High Court green-lighted NHAI's evaluation of the bids.
Officials are trying to speed things up so work can restart soon; construction would take around two years, but the stretches are expected to be ready by December 2029.
Meanwhile, other parts of the expressway, like those in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, should be done by April 2027.
Delhi Mumbai travel time to halve
Once it's finally finished, the expressway will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from a long 24 hours down to just 12 hours, making life way easier for everyone from road-trippers to truck drivers moving goods across India.