Delhi: Myanmar-origin boy, 14, dies after being stabbed over remarks
India
A 14-year-old boy whose father is a native of Myanmar was stabbed in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on February 3 and died during treatment on February 5.
He and his brothers were out for Shab-e-Barat prayers when local teens started making hurtful, "refugee" remarks. When he spoke up against it, things turned violent and he was attacked.
Despite his brothers rushing him to two hospitals, he passed away on February 5.
Case updated to murder
Police have arrested four local teenagers—Aman, Ehsaan, Aqib, and Faraz—who were known to the boy and his companions.
The case has been updated from attempted murder to murder after the boy's death.
His father filed a complaint detailing the harassment and attack.