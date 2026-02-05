Delhi: Myanmar-origin boy, 14, dies after being stabbed over remarks India Feb 05, 2026

A 14-year-old boy whose father is a native of Myanmar was stabbed in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on February 3 and died during treatment on February 5.

He and his brothers were out for Shab-e-Barat prayers when local teens started making hurtful, "refugee" remarks. When he spoke up against it, things turned violent and he was attacked.

Despite his brothers rushing him to two hospitals, he passed away on February 5.