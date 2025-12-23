Next Article
Delhi-NCR may soon limit new petrol and diesel cars
India
A parliamentary panel wants to cap new non-electric vehicle registrations in Delhi-NCR to help cut pollution and traffic jams.
Led by BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, the group says current anti-pollution efforts just aren't working well enough, so bigger changes are needed.
More perks for EVs, better public transport on the cards
The panel suggests making electric vehicles more appealing with subsidies, tax breaks, and easier parking.
They also want higher parking fees for petrol and diesel cars to nudge people toward cleaner options.
Plus, they're pushing for cheaper green car loans and faster expansion of metro lines and rapid transit—hoping all this makes ditching private cars a lot easier.