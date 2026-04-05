Delhi-NCR witnesses unusual shallow fog Saturday morning after rain
India
Delhi-NCR saw an unusual shallow fog roll in Saturday morning, thanks to a mix of light rain, cooler nights, and high humidity.
Weather experts say western disturbances and cloud cover also played a part in creating these rare April conditions.
Delhi AQI improves to moderate
Despite the foggy start, Saturday felt pretty nice with temperatures staying two degrees below normal at 32 degrees Celsius.
Some areas got light rain, and the India Meteorological Department expects more showers soon.
Good news for everyone breathing easier: Delhi's air quality improved a lot after the fog, with AQI dropping from "poor" to "moderate," a welcome change for residents.