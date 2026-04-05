Delhi Police arrest Rizwan Ahmed in Kushinagar for ISIS links
India
Delhi Police just arrested Rizwan Ahmed, a suspected ISIS operative, in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
He's been linked to the group since 2015 and was reportedly recruiting for ISIS in India.
This arrest is part of a bigger anti-terror operation with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.
Police seize explosive-making items and documents
Ahmed had already been arrested once in Mumbai, where police found anti-national materials on him.
This time, officers also seized explosive-making items and documents from his possession.
Investigators are now looking into his network (along with another recent arrest, Haarish Ali, a 19-year-old student accused of using social media to recruit for ISIS) to prevent further terror activity.