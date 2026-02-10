Delhi Police prepare for AI Impact Summit; here's how

The India-AI Impact Summit is happening at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; sources give differing dates for the event. It's a big deal—reports say delegates are expected from dozens to over 100 countries, including top leaders and AI heavyweights like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman. Security deployments and coordination were already underway as of Feb 10.

Over 10,000 personnel will be on duty More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty, with each district pitching in around 800-1,000 personnel.

Traffic cops and special units are joining too, all coordinated by an AI Impact Summit Cell constituted by the Delhi Police.

Attendees will need QR passes to get in

Plus, 5,000 traffic police are set to handle road diversions (and they'll update routes on social media).

Ambulances will be ready along VVIP routes—just in case.