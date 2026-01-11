Next Article
Delhi wakes up to its coldest January morning in 2 years
India
Delhi just had its chilliest January morning since 2024, with temperatures dipping to 4.2°C—well below the usual for this time of year.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for January 11 and 12, warning about more cold wave conditions and foggy mornings ahead.
Why does it matter?
The combo of biting cold, thick fog, and "very poor" air quality (AQI hit 346) is making things tough for everyone—especially those relying on night shelters, which are overcrowded and short on basics like hot water.
Even flights took a hit with over 550 delays at Delhi airport.
If you're heading out or know someone needing shelter, stay updated and take extra care this week.