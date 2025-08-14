Next Article
Delivery agent dies in accident; locals allege police were bystanders
A 22-year-old delivery agent, Soumen Mandal, lost his life in a tragic accident on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
A car spun out of control at a traffic signal and crashed into Mandal's bike, dragging him to a roadside railing where a fire broke out.
Despite locals rushing to help, Mandal was trapped and couldn't be saved.
Case registered, investigation underway
The accident led to protests as people accused the police of standing by and recording the scene instead of helping.
Mandal's family expressed frustration that no arrests were made even 12 hours later.
Police have now registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are investigating who is responsible, as calls for justice grow louder in the community.