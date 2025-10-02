Next Article
Doctor drinks cough syrup to prove it's safe, ends up hospitalized
India
A doctor in Rajasthan ended up hospitalized after drinking a cough syrup to show it was safe, following concerns when a young patient's health took a turn for the worse after taking the same medicine.
The incident happened on September 25 at Kalsara Community Health Centre, Bharatpur.
Child's death linked to syrup in Sikar district
Dr. Tarachand Yogi and two ambulance staff also tried the syrup—unfortunately, all three needed medical care soon after. Dr. Yogi was found unconscious in his car but recovered after treatment.
Now, Rajasthan's government has banned this cough syrup in all state hospitals, especially since there was also a child's death linked to it in Sikar district.
Officials are investigating if a bad batch is to blame and have stopped distributing it for now.