Doctor drinks cough syrup to prove it's safe, ends up hospitalized

Child's death linked to syrup in Sikar district

Dr. Tarachand Yogi and two ambulance staff also tried the syrup—unfortunately, all three needed medical care soon after. Dr. Yogi was found unconscious in his car but recovered after treatment.

Now, Rajasthan's government has banned this cough syrup in all state hospitals, especially since there was also a child's death linked to it in Sikar district.

Officials are investigating if a bad batch is to blame and have stopped distributing it for now.