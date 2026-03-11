Eggs sell for ₹3.5 each in India, but why?

Namakkal, a major egg hub, saw its daily exports fall from 75 lakh eggs to only five lakh. Plus, about 3.5 crore eggs are stuck at sea since late February because of shipping disruptions. With feed costs up and production now costing farmers ₹5 per egg, many are losing money on every sale.

Retail prices around ₹5-₹6 per egg

In big cities like Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, wholesale rates have fallen and vary by city — roughly in the band of about ₹350 to ₹500 per 100 eggs, depending on the market, while retail prices are around ₹5-₹6 per egg in some cities, though rates differ across the country.

Farmers are facing losses and are seeking ways to manage mounting inventories and seasonal demand declines.