Gangster Abu Salem denied parole because he couldn't pay escort India Feb 05, 2026

Gangster Abu Salem, serving 25 years for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was denied parole by the Bombay High Court because he couldn't pay the full police escort charges.

He'd asked for emergency leave to attend his brother's funeral in Uttar Pradesh but could only manage ₹1 lakh—less than what was required.

His request, filed in December 2025, also got delayed due to court holidays.