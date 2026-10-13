Global Cities Index 2026 finds Indian cities lagging on quality-of-life
According to the new Global Cities Index 2026 by Oxford Economics, Indian cities are lagging behind when it comes to quality of life.
Delhi is the highest-ranked Indian city but still sits at a low 268th place worldwide, with Bengaluru and Mumbai even further down.
These results highlight ongoing challenges around living conditions and environmental issues, even in India's biggest hubs.
Delhi top 15 in human capital
On the bright side, Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru scored much better for economic strength and human capital.
Delhi stands out with a top 15 global rank for human capital and leads other Indian cities economically too.
So while daily life may be tough in some ways, these places are still major players when it comes to jobs and talent.
Index measures quality-of-life environment economy people-skills
The index looks at quality of life, environment, economy, and people skills across global hotspots.