'Govt never promoted fake claims': L Murugan on robot dog India Mar 11, 2026

Union Minister L Murugan cleared the air after Galgotias University was called out for presenting a store-bought Unitree Go2 robot dog as their own "Orion" at the India AI Impact Summit.

The incident sparked online backlash and led to their stall being evacuated during the event.

Murugan told Parliament that the government never promoted any fake claims and acted quickly against the university, reminding everyone that exhibitors are responsible for what they present.