'Govt never promoted fake claims': L Murugan on robot dog
Union Minister L Murugan cleared the air after Galgotias University was called out for presenting a store-bought Unitree Go2 robot dog as their own "Orion" at the India AI Impact Summit.
The incident sparked online backlash and led to their stall being evacuated during the event.
Murugan told Parliament that the government never promoted any fake claims and acted quickly against the university, reminding everyone that exhibitors are responsible for what they present.
Galgotias's side of the story
Galgotias apologized for any "confusion" caused by an ill-informed representative but insisted they didn't mislead anyone, saying, the robot dog had been procured and the university did not claim to have built it.
Still, a community note on X pointed out that they had earlier claimed to have developed it themselves.
Who is Murugan?
L Murugan is Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.