Half of Mumbai's restaurants could shut down soon: Here's why
Mumbai's food scene is taking a big hit: about one in five hotels and restaurants have closed because there just isn't enough commercial LPG to go around.
If things don't get sorted out soon, up to half the city's eateries could be forced to shut their doors.
The shortage isn't just a Mumbai problem either; places like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi are feeling it too.
Menus are shrinking (dropping slow-cooked or labour-intensive items such as dal/Dal Makhani, dosas, medu vadas and rava dosa), and some spots are cutting their hours.
Government is trying to fix things
The government is trying to fix things by boosting LPG production and investigating what went wrong.
Industry leaders warn that if the crisis drags on, it could seriously hurt students, professionals grabbing quick meals, and tourists looking for local flavors.
All this started after a recent government order prioritized household gas, thanks in part to global tensions, which left restaurants scrambling for supplies.