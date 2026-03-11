Half of Mumbai's restaurants could shut down soon: Here's why India Mar 11, 2026

Mumbai's food scene is taking a big hit: about one in five hotels and restaurants have closed because there just isn't enough commercial LPG to go around.

If things don't get sorted out soon, up to half the city's eateries could be forced to shut their doors.

The shortage isn't just a Mumbai problem either; places like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi are feeling it too.

Menus are shrinking (dropping slow-cooked or labour-intensive items such as dal/Dal Makhani, dosas, medu vadas and rava dosa), and some spots are cutting their hours.