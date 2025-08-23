Hyderabad: 'Operation Sindoor' Ganesh idol installed at Uppuguda

Festival to showcase posters, 20-minute video on India's defense history

The festival will also showcase posters and a 20-minute video highlighting key moments from India's defense history—think the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, Kargil in 1999, plus more recent events like Uri and Pulwama.

Organizer Srikanth shared that every year brings a new theme (last year was Chandrayaan), all aimed at raising awareness about India's achievements.