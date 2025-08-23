Next Article
Hyderabad: 'Operation Sindoor' Ganesh idol installed at Uppuguda
This year, Sri Mallikarjun Nagar in Uppuguda, Hyderabad is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a unique spin—a Ganesh idol honoring the recently conducted Operation Sindoor in 2025.
The idol, which cost nearly ₹6 lakh and took about 50 days to make, features details like BrahMos missiles and S-400 rifles as a tribute to the armed forces.
Festival to showcase posters, 20-minute video on India's defense history
The festival will also showcase posters and a 20-minute video highlighting key moments from India's defense history—think the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, Kargil in 1999, plus more recent events like Uri and Pulwama.
Organizer Srikanth shared that every year brings a new theme (last year was Chandrayaan), all aimed at raising awareness about India's achievements.