IAS, IFS officers can't reappear for Civil Services exam

IPS and Group A officers still have a chance

Candidates already appointed to IAS or IFS through an earlier examination will not be eligible to appear in CSE-2026.

Further, if a candidate is appointed to IAS/IFS after commencement of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 but before the result is declared, they shall not be considered for appointment on the basis of the CSE-2026 result.

A candidate allocated to IPS or a Central Service Group 'A' may be allowed to appear in CSE-2027 only if granted exemption from allocated service training.

Also, if you're already an IPS officer, you can't aim for IPS again but can go for other services.

The next prelims are set for May 24, 2026, with 933 spots up for grabs across 83 cities.