IMD warns very heavy rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect very heavy rain (up to 20cm) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 20 and 21, thanks to an easterly wave bringing in lots of moisture during the northeast monsoon.
Satellite images even show big cloud masses moving over from Sri Lanka toward Tamil Nadu, so it's looking pretty wet out there.
Multi-day rain expected across South India
That's not all: heavy showers are likely to stick around for several days.
Kerala and Mahe could see a full week of rain starting October 20, while South Interior Karnataka is in for four rainy days from October 21,
South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema might also get drenched on October 20 and 21 due to a cyclonic circulation nearby.