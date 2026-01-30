India and Germany close to $8B submarine deal
India and Germany are wrapping up talks on an $8 billion Project-75I agreement to build six next-gen submarines at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock with German partner ThyssenKrupp.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri of the Ministry of External Affairs said discussions have "maintained a positive momentum" and that "the deal has not been concluded;" some reports say the contract could be signed by March 2026.
Why does it matter?
These new Type-214 submarines can stay underwater longer and move more quietly, thanks to advanced tech.
The deal means a big boost for India's aging submarine fleet—especially as China and Pakistan step up their presence in the region.
Plus, building these subs in India supports local jobs and tech skills, making the country less dependent on imports while deepening ties with Germany.