India and Germany close to $8B submarine deal India Jan 30, 2026

India and Germany are wrapping up talks on an $8 billion Project-75I agreement to build six next-gen submarines at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock with German partner ThyssenKrupp.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri of the Ministry of External Affairs said discussions have "maintained a positive momentum" and that "the deal has not been concluded;" some reports say the contract could be signed by March 2026.