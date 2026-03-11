INDIA bloc to move impeachment notice against CEC: Report

The Constitution only allows impeachment of the chief election commissioner for clear misbehavior, like corruption or partiality, or if they cannot do their job due to incapacity. These are the same strict standards used for Supreme Court judges.

What happens next?

To get things started, at least 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha members have to sign on.

If accepted, a special three-person committee checks out the charges.

For removal, both houses of Parliament must vote with a big majority; only then can the president step in and officially remove the chief election commissioner.